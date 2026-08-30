The Mayfield Historical Society will be hosting its Annual Fall Harvest Cruise-In on Saturday, October 3rd, from 12-3 pm at The Rice Homestead, 328 Riceville Road, Mayfield, NY. (GPS in Gloversville). All antique, vintage, and hot rod vehicles are welcome and each will receive a complimentary hot dog and side. For Cruise-In vehicle pre-registration or for more information, please contact Bob Suits at 518-857-2820. Dan Lynaugh will be providing musical entertainment from 12:30 - 2:30 pm. Hot dogs with Mayfield’s iconic Lee's Snack Bar Secret Meat Sauce will be available along with cider donuts, apple cider, and assorted other refreshments for a cash donation. The Fall Harvest Cruise-In will also feature antique farm tractors, farm animals, the Mayfield High School Future Farmers of America, Brett’s Farm Stand, MW Woodworks wood carving along with a Meet and Greet Table with Mayfield Historian Eric Close. The historic Rice Homestead will be open for viewing with its current exhibit “The American Revolution in Mayfield.” Admission is free for this event and all are welcome.