Fall Festival

Celebrate the beauty of autumn with a day of connection, creativity, and community at Spiral House Park!

Explore the Spiral House during our open house and enjoy live music by Maia Jarrett, Leo Belsky & Micah Kelleher (Jazz Trio), Megan Gugliotta and more musical performers. Meet local artists and makers, and take part in hands-on, fall-inspired workshops and nature-based activities for children.

We’re also excited to welcome our community partners, including Kingston Land Trust, Opus 40, Woodstock Land Conservancy and Barkaboom Native Plants, a local grower of native plants, who will be joining us with interactive activities and opportunities to connect with the organizations helping make the Hudson Valley such a vibrant place to live, create, and explore. A special bird presentation by Ravensbeard will take place at 2:00 PM.

A special menu of dishes, crafted by Good Mood Foods and inspired by Diane Hagedorn’s cookbook, For Goodness Sake: Plant Based Recipes from the Spiral House Kitchen, will also be available for purchase.

Come gather, create, explore, and celebrate the abundance of fall with us. All are welcome!