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Fall Festival

Fall Festival

Celebrate the beauty of autumn with a day of connection, creativity, and community at Spiral House Park!

Explore the Spiral House during our open house and enjoy live music by Maia Jarrett, Leo Belsky & Micah Kelleher (Jazz Trio), Megan Gugliotta and more musical performers. Meet local artists and makers, and take part in hands-on, fall-inspired workshops and nature-based activities for children.

We’re also excited to welcome our community partners, including Kingston Land Trust, Opus 40, Woodstock Land Conservancy and Barkaboom Native Plants, a local grower of native plants, who will be joining us with interactive activities and opportunities to connect with the organizations helping make the Hudson Valley such a vibrant place to live, create, and explore. A special bird presentation by Ravensbeard will take place at 2:00 PM.

A special menu of dishes, crafted by Good Mood Foods and inspired by Diane Hagedorn’s cookbook, For Goodness Sake: Plant Based Recipes from the Spiral House Kitchen, will also be available for purchase.

Come gather, create, explore, and celebrate the abundance of fall with us. All are welcome!

Spiral House Park
$20-$30
01:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Spiral House Park
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org
spiralhousepark.org
Spiral House Park
185 Fish Creek Road
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 246-5027
info@spiralhousepark.org
https://spiralhousepark.org/events/summer-solstice-carnival/