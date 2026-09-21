Evren Ozel, piano

His 2024 Schenectady debut left all who attended thunderstruck, establishing him as a series mainstay for years to come. Having since gone on to win the Bronze Medal at the 2025 Van Cliburn Competition, Ozel displays his broad colorful palette in Debussy’s evocative Préludes and Schumann’s masterful miniatures.

Debussy: Préludes, Book I

Grant Still: Summerland

Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6