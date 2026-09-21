Evren Ozel, piano
Evren Ozel, piano
His 2024 Schenectady debut left all who attended thunderstruck, establishing him as a series mainstay for years to come. Having since gone on to win the Bronze Medal at the 2025 Van Cliburn Competition, Ozel displays his broad colorful palette in Debussy’s evocative Préludes and Schumann’s masterful miniatures.
Debussy: Préludes, Book I
Grant Still: Summerland
Schumann: Davidsbündlertänze, Op. 6
Union College Memorial Chapel
40
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 31 Jan 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308