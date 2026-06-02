Erika MacDonald: Tea TIME puts the kettle on and welcomes theater-goers new and old with a blend of tea leaves and well-timed f-bombs. Tea TIME is a wildly intimate solo performance, blending chaos, cabaret, ritual, chanting and surprising emotional depth. From the award-winning creators of 13 Dead Dreams of “Eugene” comes a bold new experience that will warm you to your core. Erika MacDonald: Tea TIME invites audiences in for a playful, strange and unexpectedly heartfelt theatrical hour where tea becomes both prop and metaphor. What’s in the pot is not gentle recipes—they’re life-changing potions. Equal parts heart and get the f*** out of my way.

Prepare to relax into the weirdest hour you’ve ever enjoyed from this “Fringe of the Fringe” and 10-time Best-of-Fest winner. This show was named to CityBeat’s “Best Theater of 2025,” and its world premiere at the Cincinnati Fringe Festival was honored with the sold out “Artists’ Pick” Encore performance.

“A cross between Mr. Rogers and your wry, slightly chaotic best friend. This is exactly what a Fringe show should be... Utterly captivating!” - Kirk Sheppard, The Sappy Critic

Erika MacDonald (writer, performer) has performed Off-Broadway at the Soho Playhouse and was a finalist for the Playhouse In The Park’s prestigious Resident Artist Program. Her thoughtful and comedic performance style, steeped in wonder and heart, has earned awards and critical acclaim across the U.S. and Canada.

This is performance you don’t just watch— you carry it with you always.

Direction by Paul Strickland.

Choreo by Genevieve Bernard.

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

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Seating/Bar: 30 minutes before showtime.

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.