Emanuel Ax, piano
Emanuel Ax, piano
His last appearance in 2026 was completely sold out. The legendary pianist returns for his final recital at the series in repertoire that cemented his place among the giants of the keyboard over the last fifty years. We’re thrilled that he has chosen Chopin’s music for his return to the series.
Schubert: A-major Sonata, D. 664
Schubert: 4 Impromptus, D. 935
Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie, Op. 61
Chopin: Barcarolle, Op. 60
Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 1
Chopin: Second Scherzo, Op. 31
Union College Memorial Chapel
50
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 14 Mar 2027
Event Supported By
Capital Region Classical
5189414331
boxoffice@capitalregionclassical.org
Union College Memorial Chapel
807 Union St.Schenectady, New York 12308