Emanuel Ax, piano

His last appearance in 2026 was completely sold out. The legendary pianist returns for his final recital at the series in repertoire that cemented his place among the giants of the keyboard over the last fifty years. We’re thrilled that he has chosen Chopin’s music for his return to the series.

Schubert: A-major Sonata, D. 664

Schubert: 4 Impromptus, D. 935

Chopin: Polonaise-Fantaisie, Op. 61

Chopin: Barcarolle, Op. 60

Chopin: Nocturne, Op. 27, No. 1

Chopin: Second Scherzo, Op. 31