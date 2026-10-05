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Elliot Williams: Five Bullets: The Story of Bernie Goetz, New York's Explosive '80s, and the Subway Vigilante Trial That Divided the Nation

Elliot Williams: Five Bullets: The Story of Bernie Goetz, New York's Explosive '80s, and the Subway Vigilante Trial That Divided the Nation

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a conversation with Elliot Williams, CNN legal analyst and author of the new book Five Bullets: The Story of Bernie Goetz, New York's Explosive '80s, and the Subway Vigilante Trial That Divided the Nation (2026).

A sought-after commentator on electoral justice, civil rights, race relations, and other political, legal, and cultural issues, Williams previously served as a federal prosecutor and senior official at the Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security.

7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9
Page Hall, UAlbany Downtown Campus
135 Western Avenue, Albany NY 12203

Free and open to the public.
Books will be available for sale. A signing will follow the conversation.

https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/elliotwilliams

Cosponsored by the Journalism Program of the University at Albany Department of Communication, and the Justice & Multiculturalism in the 21st Century Project of the School of Criminal Justice.

University at Albany - Page Hall
07:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Mon, 9 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

NYS Writers Institute
518-454-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/
University at Albany - Page Hall
135 Western Avenue
Albany, New York 12203
518-442-5620
writers@albany.edu
https://www.nyswritersinstitute.org/