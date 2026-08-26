Awarded the OPUS prize for “Discovery of the Year 2017-2018”, among many other accolades since their first album release in 2017, this trio is quickly winning over the hearts of listeners worldwide, young and old alike. É.T.É are Élisabeth (fiddle, step-dancing, vocals), Thierry (bouzouki, podorythmie, vocals), and Élisabeth (cello, vocals). The word été in French means summer–a fitting tribute to how their original, lively take on Québec traditional music is infused with a new vitality.

With lovely vocal harmonies, deep groove, and rich instrumentation, É.T.É are an explosive trio on stage, transforming the nostalgia of a kitchen party into an unforgettable show experience that celebrates the joie de vivre of Québecois culture.

Élisabeth Moquin is originally from Saint-Majorique-de-Grantham, where she had her first contact with traditional arts. Élisabeth Moquin now has a degree in violin from the traditional music program of the Cégep de Joliette. Co-founder of the group, this young musician, with her dynamism and stage presence will captivate you. Step-dancing is also an integral part of her passions--onstage and at home.

The pursuit of learning and development is at the heart of her quest. Active in the traditional dance and music scene, and passionate about the music, she travels throughout Quebec to meet new acquaintances to share and keep active her living heritage.

Thierry Clouette holds a bachelor’s degree in musicology at University of Montreal, Thierry Clouette also studied Irish bouzouki and Québec traditional music at Cégep de Joliette.

Multi-instrumentalist, he founded É.T.É. with his colleagues in 2015 and works on varied musical projects such as Saligaude and Innerspace.

Élisabeth Giroux graduated from the Montreal Conservatory of Music in cello performance. Upon completion of her studies, she took part in the amjad world tour with the dance company La La La Human Steps. She also collaborated with Angèle Dubeau and La Pietà during the 2010-2011 season. Elisabeth regularly plays as a supernumerary with various symphony orchestras in Quebec, as well as devoting herself to her creative projects and teaching. She has participated in the recording of more than twenty albums with various projects and artists..

Her talent, her love for the cello and her attraction to other musical styles have allowed her to become a very versatile musician. In recent years, Elisabeth has become more active in the traditional Quebec music scene. She has recently collaborated with composer and multi-instrumentalist Jean-François Bélanger. In 2015, she co-founded the É.T.É. trio with her two acolytes.

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $20

General Admission: $30

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $40

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.