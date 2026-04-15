Desperately Seeking the Exit

Written and Performed by Peter Michael Marino

Directed by John Clancy

This performance is a special live reading presentation of the solo show, with bonus footage!

In 2007, American actor and playwright Peter Michael Marino wrote a musical based on the film Desperately Seeking Susan, featuring the music of Blondie. It opened on London’s West End…and closed a month later. Whoops!

This high-octane, critically-acclaimed, comical solo roller coaster ride fills in the blanks of how the $6 million musical was made, and unmade. From hatching the idea to deals with MGM, Debbie Harry, and even Madonna - all the way to thrilling workshops, dangerous previews, scathing reviews, closing night and beyond.

Peter Michael Marino is a NYC-based writer, produer, performer, and educator whose work has been seen on five continents. He’s the creator of the long-running, critically acclaimed, interactive family comedy “Show Up, Kids!” He collaborated with (the former) Washington National Opera & The Kennedy Center on several educational videos and live stage shows. He created the role of “Keeper” in MoonRise circus which played in Brooklyn and Times Square for over 2 years. Pete originated the role of bad guy Joules Volter in the immersive Off-Broadway hit Pip’s Island.

He is a former adjunct professor in Sketch Comedy at Pace University And William Paterson University. He appeared in STOMP for five years off-Broadway and on tour.

Pete is currently developing the epic, sci-fi tabletop show “Planet of the Grapes” which debuts this Spring and is the associate producer of the “New York Belly Dance Festival” in March 2026. www.petermmarino.com

This show is brought to us by our friends at SPIN CYCLE NYC!

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TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.