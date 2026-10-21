DARLIN’ — A World Premiere at Bridge Street Theatre!

Mothers. Daughters. Family secrets. And a whole lot of unfinished business.

Bridge Street Theatre presents the world premiere of “DARLIN’,” a wickedly funny, wildly imaginative new play by two-time PEN USA Award-winning playwright Michelle Carter, November 5–15, 2026.

Kate's just lost the job she's had for nearly three decades. Her 82-year-old mother, Liza, is as sharp-tongued and impossible as ever. And the family stories she's been telling for years? Let's just say the truth is considerably more interesting.

With the help of an unconventional caregiver, Kate tumbles into a journey through her mother's past, landing in 1958 San Francisco, where a teenage Liza confronts the mother who abandoned her. What unfolds is a deliciously unpredictable collision of three generations, full of sharp wit, surprising revelations, and unexpected tenderness.

Directed by Katy Early, featuring Barbara Pitts, Amanda Duarte, and Phil Mansfield.

November 5–15, 2026. Thursday–Saturday at 7 PM; Sunday at 2 PM. November 5 is a pay-what-you-wanna preview.

Tickets: https://bridgest.org/darlin/