Conversation with D.B. Woodside, actor and UAlbany alumnus

Join the NYS Writers Institute for a conversation with D.B. Woodside, star of television, film, and stage, and a 1991 graduate of the University at Albany.

Woodside is best known for his roles in "The Night Agent," "24," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "Single Ladies," "Lucifer," and "The Temptations."

On stage, he made his New York theater debut portraying Martin Luther King Jr. in "The Conscientious Objector" and earned an NAACP Award for Best Lead Male for his performance in Dominique Morisseau's "Skeleton Crew."

7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4

University at Albany

Recital Hall, UAlbany Performing Arts Center

1400 Washington Avenue, Albany NY 12222

Free and open to the public.

Presented as part of The Burian Lecture Series, this annual program brings leading scholars and practitioners of the art of the theatre to the Albany campus. Funded by Jarka and Grayce Susan Burian, the lecture honors Dr. Burian's long and influential service at the University.