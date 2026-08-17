Community Pint Night August 27 from 5–8 PM at Dancing Grain - an evening of local beer, community, and giving back!

We’re excited to be the beneficiary of Community Pint Night, with 10% of sales donated to Sustainable Saratoga to support our work building a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient Saratoga Springs.

Bring your friends, grab a pint, and support sustainability in our community. We’ll see you there! https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/community-pint-night-at-dancing-grain/