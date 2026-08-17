Community Pint Night
Community Pint Night
Community Pint Night August 27 from 5–8 PM at Dancing Grain - an evening of local beer, community, and giving back!
We’re excited to be the beneficiary of Community Pint Night, with 10% of sales donated to Sustainable Saratoga to support our work building a more sustainable, equitable, and resilient Saratoga Springs.
Bring your friends, grab a pint, and support sustainability in our community. We’ll see you there! https://sustainablesaratoga.org/event/community-pint-night-at-dancing-grain/
Dancing Grain
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 27 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Sustainable Saratoga
5186206139
info@sustainablesaratoga.org
Dancing Grain
180 Old West RoadGansevoort , New York 12866