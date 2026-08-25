Community Open House | Celebrating Sholem Aleichem & Fiddler on the Roof

Join us for a community open house, and get to know all the Yiddish Book Center has to offer! This year we will focus on Sholem Aleichem, the most beloved of Yiddish writers, whose famed stories about Tevye the Dairyman became the basis for Fiddler on the Roof. At 2:00 pm, the Valley Light Opera will perform an exclusive sneak peek of songs and scenes from their upcoming production of Fiddler on the Roof, followed by a talkback with scholar Ilan Stavans on the meaning of Fiddler today. Use this link to learn more: https://tinyurl.com/29fbwuf5