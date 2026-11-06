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Comedy On Tap at Bright Ideas Brewing in North Adams, MA!

Comedy On Tap at Bright Ideas Brewing in North Adams, MA!

Stand-up comedy returns to Bright Ideas Brewing! Doors at 7:00 PM. Headliner Michael Agunbiade, feature act Alia Bajorek, and Berkshires-based host Charlie Nadler! Michael Agunbiade is based in NYC and has been featured in festivals and comedy clubs all across the Northeast. Alia Bajorek is also based in NYC and performs all over the city. Charlie Nadler performs around the country at clubs, colleges, and festivals, and recently recorded an album with Comedy Dynamics. Show contains adult content. Tickets $15 on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-on-tap-at-bright-ideas-brewing-in-north-adams-ma-tickets-2003971525779

Bright Ideas Brewing
$15
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Charlie Nadler
508-274-3640
charlienadler@gmail.com
https://charlienadler.com

Artist Group Info

Michael Agunbiade
Bright Ideas Brewing
111 Mass Moca Way
North Adams, Massachusetts 01247