Stand-up comedy returns to Bright Ideas Brewing! Doors at 7:00 PM. Headliner Michael Agunbiade, feature act Alia Bajorek, and Berkshires-based host Charlie Nadler! Michael Agunbiade is based in NYC and has been featured in festivals and comedy clubs all across the Northeast. Alia Bajorek is also based in NYC and performs all over the city. Charlie Nadler performs around the country at clubs, colleges, and festivals, and recently recorded an album with Comedy Dynamics. Show contains adult content. Tickets $15 on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/comedy-on-tap-at-bright-ideas-brewing-in-north-adams-ma-tickets-2003971525779