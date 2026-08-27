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Clarion Concerts Presents Fall Concert Series with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Pacifica Quartet

Clarion Concerts Presents Fall Concert Series with GRAMMY® Award-Winning Pacifica Quartet

Clarion Concerts, a nonprofit organization dedicated to bringing world-class chamber music to the Hudson Valley, New York region, will kick off its fall concert series with a performance by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winning Pacifica Quartet, one of the most notable chamber ensembles in the world.

Since 1994, the Pacifica Quartet has achieved international recognition, awards and critical acclaim, and is celebrated for its “virtuosity, exuberant performance style, and fearless repertory choices.” The ensemble includes Simin Ganatra, violin, Austin Hartman, violin, Mark Holloway, viola, and Brandon Vamos, cello.

The concert will take place on Sunday, September 27, 2026 at 3PM, in Hudson’s historic Christ Church Episcopal, a Gothic revival structure designed by William G. Harrison and consecrated in 1857, and listed on the New York State and National Historic Registers.

Christ Church Episcopal
$50.00-55.00
03:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Clarion Concerts
4135519901
clarionconcerts@gmail.com
Clarion Concerts [218406]

Artist Group Info

Pacifica Quartet
https://www.pacificaquartet.com/
Christ Church Episcopal
431 Union Street
Hudson, New York 12534  
518-217-8241
clarionconcerts@gmail.com
https://www.clarionconcerts.org/events-calendar-tickets