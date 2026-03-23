Christmas on the Hill: A Holiday Concert with Samantha Talora & Ron Ramsay

Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora Bring “Christmas on the Hill” to Lenox’s Historic Meeting House

An evening of holiday song, harmony, laughter and good company in a beloved New England setting

Vocal duo Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora invite audiences to step out of the holiday rush and into a cozy New England Christmas with Christmas on the Hill, a concert-style cabaret at the historic Lenox Meeting House on Friday, December 11th at 7:00pm. Joining the duo are Eileen Markland on violin and Charlie Tokarz on woodwinds, for an evening of holiday music woven together with humor and heart.

If there is a picture-postcard setting for Christmas in New England, it’s this one. The Lenox Meeting House feels less like a concert venue and more like coming home for the holidays.

“There’s something about being atop that hill in winter, seeing the meeting house lit against the night sky,” said Samantha Talora. “It’s the Christmas card you remember from childhood. For the second year in a row, we want to create a show that lives up to how that memory feels.”

Ramsay and Talora have built a devoted following with a sound audiences describe as soulful, stirring and explosive. Their signature vocal harmonies mixed with the piano woven in as the third voice, and songs chosen because they tell a story - that’s a true “Sam & Ron” experience. For Christmas on the Hill, Eileen Markland’s violin and Charlie Tokarz’s woodwinds add beautiful colors to that blend, from the hush of a nostalgic carol to the full-hearted sweep of a holiday showstopper.

But what keeps audiences coming back is the chemistry. Between songs, the pair trade stories and good-natured teasing with the ease of longtime friends, drawing the room into the conversation. The result is a concert-style cabaret that moves from laugh-out-loud moments to ones that bring a lump to your throat.

“Our shows have always been about friendship, the kind you feel on stage and the kind you feel in the audience,” said Ron Ramsay. “Christmas is when we all want to be around the people we love. For ninety minutes, we hope everyone in that meeting house feels like they’re among friends, and can exhale amid the bustle of the season.”

Performance Details

Christmas on the Hill — A Holiday Concert

Friday, December 11, 2026

Doors: 6:30 p.m. | Performance: 7 p.m.

Lenox Meeting House 169 Main St., Lenox, MA

Tickets $20, Children 14 and under FREE.

Tickets: Purchase tickets here

Artist Information:

Samantha Talora: samanthatalora.com | Instagram: @samanthatalora

Ron Ramsay: ronramsay.com | Instagram: @roneramsay

About Ron Ramsay and Samantha Talora

Fresh from acclaimed New York performances, Talora and Ramsay bring the chemistry and vocal artistry that have connected with audiences from the Berkshires to Manhattan. Their partnership dates to 2014 and includes themed concerts ranging from A Night at the Oscars to A Sondheim Trilogy, seven years of Mistletoe & Music Cabaret Trains with the Berkshire Scenic Railway Museum, and appearances at New York’s Don’t Tell Mama with Friends inHarmony in October 2025 and In Good Company in May 2026 which they also performed to a sold out crowd in October 2026 with Eileen Markland, Charlie Tokarz and Benny Kohn. Learn more at samanthatalora.com and ronramsay.com

Media Contact

Samantha Talora - 413-221-6412 · samanthatalora@gmail.com

Photos and interviews available on request.

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About the Artists

Samantha Talora is a Berkshire-based concert and cabaret artist with a growing presence on the New York cabaret scene. Handpicked by acclaimed composer-lyricist David Friedman as a principal interpreter of his songbook, she made her New York solo debut at Don’t Tell Mama in December 2024 with Trust the Wind: The Music of David Friedman, earning encore performances in May and December 2025. BroadwayWorld praised her “stunning voice—crystal clear, every note clean and intentional.” She has also been featured with the Savannah Voice Festival, founded by legendary baritone Sherrill Milnes. In the Berkshires, she frequently collaborates with Ramsay at Whitney Center for the Arts, Studio 9, The Mount and Norman Rockwell Museum.

Ron Ramsay is a singer, pianist and musical director known for expressive storytelling across the American Songbook, Broadway, jazz and new works. A Berkshire native and Manhattan School of Music graduate, he built his career in New York City, where his performances have sold out the Algonquin, Feinstein’s and Judy’s Chelsea. The New York Post praised his work as “a sublime Songbook,” and NiteLifeExchange called his solo show A Life Rewritten “a Tour de Force.” He created Berkshire Music Salon, presenting historically inspired programs at cultural landmarks including The Mount and Norman Rockwell Museum. He is also lead vocalist of The Jolly Ranchers, a music supervisor, vocal coach and Estill EFP Practitioner.

Eileen Markland is a violinist, recording artist and music educator celebrated for her beautiful tone, fearless stage presence and soulful interpretations. Her work crosses classical, jazz, rock, blues, folk and world music. Her many collaborators include the Berkshire, Albany and Binghamton symphonies, Misty Blues, Harvest and Rust, The Jolly Ranchers and Fannie Pack.

Charlie Tokarz is a saxophonist, flutist, clarinetist and educator whose career encompasses jazz, improvisation, dance accompaniment and international cultural exchange. He has performed for the American Tap Dance Foundation for more than 30 years, appeared twice at the White House with David Grover, and participated in musical exchanges in Ireland, Italy and Turkey. He has performed regularly with Ramsay at Canyon Ranch for ten years and shares a long concert history with Ramsay, Talora and Markland.

