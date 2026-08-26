Christine Bilé: Happiness Lives Here (EP Release Show)

Join Christine Bilé and her backing band for her headlining EP Release Show for Happiness Lives Here—an empowering evening of songs taking you on a journey of self-love, community, and finding happiness within yourself.

This performance features a unique live fusion of evocative vocal landscapes, looping, guitar, and ukulele, seamlessly blending African beats with folk, pop, and R&B.

Christine Bilé delivers a versatile, genre-bending performance style, mixing soulful acoustic folk guitar with modern R&B and pop soundscapes. 2026 marked her landmark breakthrough, with single "Lend A Hand" earning heavy rotation on NACC-reporting radio (#7 on KRFF 95.9 FM).

With global radio airplay spanning multiple independent stations worldwide (including Radio LoRa, RTRFM, The Folk Music Notebook, WEXT, and stations across Europe) and a Berlin Music Video Award Badge of Honor for "Chasing The Stars," Christine’s voice reached over 100,000 people when "Matriarchy Battle Song" was placed on a viral post.

A recipient of the Mass Cultural Council Creative Individuals Grant (2025) and Martha Boschen Porter Fund Grant (2025) alongside dual MA State citations, she has performed at notable international stages including Sofar Sounds Berlin and Zurich, as well as the FIFA Fan Festival (Boston, MA), Black Bear Americana, Ladybug Music Festival, and Sugar Hill Folk Festival.

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TICKETS:

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $10

General Admission: $20

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $30

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Our events are tiered through a three ticket system labelled Community, General Admission, and Pay-It-Forward to provide a more equitable and accessible balance to attendees.

All of these ticketing tiers offer the same general admission seating experience while also giving us the ability to offer a small batch of “Community” tickets at a lower tier to those in the community that do not have the funds to comfortably meet our General Admission price.

“Community” tickets can be claimed without proof of need, and we trust that those that need the offering will use it. The “Pay-It-Forward” tier is for those in the community that have the funds to purchase a ticket that helps to subsidize the community ticket category for each event.

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Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

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VENUE ACCESSIBILITY:

We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

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Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.