Chantell: Healing In Music

Chantell’s love for music and people are intrinsic within her melodious vocal arrangements and soulful songwriting.

Songstress, Chantell, is a classically trained artist from Chicago, now residing in the idyllic hills of Berkshire County.

In her early career, Chantell performed on studio albums for PBS Kids and Sesame Street. She has also shared the stage with Grammy winning and nominated artists.

In 2021, Chantell performed in a concert of encouragement and hope for essential workers featuring Cellist, Yo-Yo Ma and The Boston Symphony Orchestra’s, Emmanuel Ax.

In 2023, Chantell joined the Diego Mongue Band and was a semi finalist in the International Blues Challenge. The Diego Mongue Band has been on the Hit Tracks Top 100 chart. Their latest album reached #10 on the Roots Music Report and top 40 on the UK Independent Blues Broadcaster Association.

—

TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $10

General Admission: $20

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $30

—

Seating/Bar: 30 minutes before showtime.

This event is indoors.

—

Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

—

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Beacon Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.