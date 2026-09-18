Carnegie Hall Ensemble Connect Residency Performance at Skidmore
Carnegie Hall Ensemble Connect Residency Performance at Skidmore
Following their bi-annual week-long residency at Skidmore, Ensemble Connect brings its signature energy and precision to a program rooted in richly expressive chamber music. The concert opens with Ligeti’s Trio for Violin, Horn, and Piano and Loeffler’s Two Rhapsodies, followed by Kodály’s Serenade, Op. 12 and Bartók’s Contrasts, BB 116. Together, these works highlight the ensemble’s versatility while offering audiences an intimate encounter with music shaped by folk influence, modernist color, and striking instrumental conversation.
Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 23 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Arthur Zankel Music Center
518-580-5321
zankel@skidmore.edu
Artist Group Info
Ensemble Connect
Arthur Zankel Music Center, Skidmore College
815 North BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866
518-580-5321
zankel@skidmore.edu