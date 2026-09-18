Carnegie Hall Ensemble Connect Residency Performance at Skidmore

Following their bi-annual week-long residency at Skidmore, Ensemble Connect brings its signature energy and precision to a program rooted in richly expressive chamber music. The concert opens with Ligeti’s Trio for Violin, Horn, and Piano and Loeffler’s Two Rhapsodies, followed by Kodály’s Serenade, Op. 12 and Bartók’s Contrasts, BB 116. Together, these works highlight the ensemble’s versatility while offering audiences an intimate encounter with music shaped by folk influence, modernist color, and striking instrumental conversation.