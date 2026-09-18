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Boston Modern Orchestra Project in Concert featuring Julia Bullock

Boston Modern Orchestra Project in Concert featuring Julia Bullock

Anthony De Ritis’s Jiggedy, Jingle, Jaunty, Jaunty, a world premiere for orchestra and electronics, pays homage to two 20th-century giants, James Joyce and Luciano Berio ,through a dialogue that stretches across time. BMOP welcomes soprano Julia Bullock for Samuel Barber’s iconic Knoxville: Summer of 1915, a setting of James Agee’s 1938 prose text whose childlike recollection of a summer evening remains one of Barber’s most beloved creations. In addition, Ms. Bullock also performs two movements from Matt Aucoin’s The No One’s Rose, settings of poems by Paul Celan that explore memory, language, and loss. The evening concludes with Charles Wuorinen’s Delight of the Muses, a homageto Mozart based on material from Don Giovanni. Outlandish, sentimental, and a rousing good time, this ballet shows this iconic American composer at his irreverent best.

NEC's Jordan Hall
$10-$52
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 6 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Boston Modern Orchestra Project
718-324-0396
http://www.bmop.org
NEC's Jordan Hall
30 Gainsborough Street
Boston, Massachusetts 02116
http://www.bmop.org