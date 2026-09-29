Author Gail L. Aggen at The Open Door Bookstore

Author Gail L. Aggen's newly released novel, Unmerited Favor, is set in Schenectady, New York, during the waning days of fall in the 1990s.

A former Schenectady resident, Gail drew inspiration from the city’s rich history, beautiful architecture, and unforgettable people. Her novel weaves together mystery, suspense, faith, and unexpected connections, featuring familiar local landmarks including the Stockade District, Mohawk River, and St. John’s Church.

Gail will be returning to her hometown for a special book signing at The Open Door Bookstore on Sunday, November 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.