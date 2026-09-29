Author Gail L. Aggen at The Open Door Bookstore
Author Gail L. Aggen at The Open Door Bookstore
Author Gail L. Aggen's newly released novel, Unmerited Favor, is set in Schenectady, New York, during the waning days of fall in the 1990s.
A former Schenectady resident, Gail drew inspiration from the city’s rich history, beautiful architecture, and unforgettable people. Her novel weaves together mystery, suspense, faith, and unexpected connections, featuring familiar local landmarks including the Stockade District, Mohawk River, and St. John’s Church.
Gail will be returning to her hometown for a special book signing at The Open Door Bookstore on Sunday, November 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
The Open Bookstore Jay st
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 22 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
River Saints Press
7575819371
mariad@everlyafterevents.com
Artist Group Info
Gail Aggen
aggengail@gmail.com
The Open Bookstore Jay st
128 Jay stSchenectady , New York 12305
+1 (518) 346-2719
mariaaggen@yahoo.com