Birch Family Services Soirée

Birch Family Services will host its 2026 Soirée, bringing together families, supporters, partners and community leaders to celebrate the people and partnerships advancing its mission.

This year's event will honor two recipients:

Matthew Sturiale, President and CEO of Birch Family Services — Voices of Hope Award: Recognizing his nearly five-decade career advocating for individuals with autism and developmental disabilities and their families, including more than a decade leading Birch. Sturiale will retire at the end of 2026.

Pfizer — Corporate Vision Award: Recognizing the company's longstanding partnership with Birch and its commitment to building stronger, more inclusive communities.

The celebration comes as Birch builds on its 50th anniversary and prepares for its next chapter of leadership. Funds raised will support Birch's education, employment, residential and community-based programs, which serve more than 2,000 individuals with autism and developmental disabilities and their families each year across New York City.

