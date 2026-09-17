Between the Courtroom and the Stadium: Revisiting the Legacies of Ottoman Modernity
Between the Courtroom and the Stadium: Revisiting the Legacies of Ottoman Modernity
A public conversation between Greenberg scholar Avi Rubin and Skidmore Associate Professor of History Murat C. Yildiz.
Gannett Auditorium, Palamountain Hall at Skidmore College
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu
Artist Group Info
athomas@skidmore.edu
Gannett Auditorium, Palamountain Hall at Skidmore College
815 North BroadwaySaratoga Springs, New York 12866