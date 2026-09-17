© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC streaming is back online across all devices, including Alexa, Echo, our website and mobile apps.

Between the Courtroom and the Stadium: Revisiting the Legacies of Ottoman Modernity

Between the Courtroom and the Stadium: Revisiting the Legacies of Ottoman Modernity

A public conversation between Greenberg scholar Avi Rubin and Skidmore Associate Professor of History Murat C. Yildiz.

Gannett Auditorium, Palamountain Hall at Skidmore College
05:30 PM - 07:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Skidmore College Office of Special Programs
cstephen@skidmore.edu

Artist Group Info

athomas@skidmore.edu
Gannett Auditorium, Palamountain Hall at Skidmore College
815 North Broadway
Saratoga Springs, New York 12866
https://www.skidmore.edu/perlow/