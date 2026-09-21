Beethoven Cycle: Ébène Quartet II

We close the Schenectady season with the first half of a celebration of the 200th Anniversary of Beethoven’s passing. Three of the world’s greatest ensembles—the Belcea, Brentano, and Ébène —will each present two programs traversing the composer’s sixteen string quartets in Spring and Fall 2027.

This Parisian ensemble has dazzled our audience and those around the world with their awe-inspiring cohesiveness and scintillating performances. The Ébène plays the complete Beethoven cycle this season at Carnegie Hall, and we’re thrilled to have them be part of ours.

BEETHOVEN QUARTET CYCLE (PART I)

A-major Quartet, Op. 18, No. 5

C-minor Quartet, Op. 18, No. 4

E-flat Major Quartet, Op. 127