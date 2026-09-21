Beethoven Cycle: Brentano Quartet

We close the Schenectady season with the first half of a celebration of the 200th Anniversary of Beethoven’s passing. Three of the world’s greatest ensembles—the Belcea, Brentano, and Ébène —will each present two programs traversing the composer’s sixteen string quartets in Spring and Fall 2027.

Yale’s Quartet-in-Residence returns after their exquisite traversal of Haydn’s Op. 33 quartets last February. Renowned for their profound musicianship and passionate playing, the Brentano offers the first of two Beethoven programs before returning this fall.

BEETHOVEN QUARTET CYCLE (PART I)

“Razumovsky” Quartet, Op. 59, No. 1

D-major Quartet, Op. 18, No. 3

“Razumovsky” Quartet, Op. 59, No. 2