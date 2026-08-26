"Be Good!" with Paulette

OH LOOK! HERE COMES THE MILDEST MAN IMAGINABLE.

Paulette stumbles into a room full of the most strangers he's ever seen, and he doesn't know whether to panic or mingle—so he does both. Sporting a brown sweater and a hot-off-the-fist black eye, he dares to address the room armed with nothing but an arsenal of pleasantries and a monumental fear of rejection.

Hot off of an international tour, certified clown Daniel Maseda brings well-mannered idiot Paulette to the Berkshires for the very second time with this fan-favorite show that never plays out the same way twice. A good night for anyone who wants to scream at a polite person.

Fringie Award (Clown), Philly Fringe 2025

Pick of the Fringe, Edinburgh Fringe 2025 (Mervyn Stutter)

Best of the Fringe, District Fringe 2025 (DC Theater Arts)

★★★★½ "Utterly ridiculous…brilliantly performed...laugh-out-loud delirium." (DC Theater Arts)

★★★★ "For this hour, just say yes to the madness." (The Comic's Comic)

—

TICKETS

Community Tickets (Limited Amount): $15

General Admission: $25

Pay-It-Forward (Helps Subsidize Community Tickets): $35

—

Seating/Bar: 7:00PM

Show: 7:30PM

This event is indoors.

—

Venue Accessibility: We are committed to creating an inclusive and accessible event environment for all attendees. We strive to provide an event that is welcoming, accommodating, and supportive of diverse accessibility needs.

Our venue is wheelchair accessible. Accessible parking spaces and restrooms are available. And wheelchair accessible seating is available upon request. Please contact us at info@thefoundryws.com or 413.232.5222 for accessibility coordination.

—

Parking is limited at the venue so please utilize the three public parking lots in Town. One is across from the Post Office, one is behind Berkshire Bank and the other is just off Main Street. They are clearly marked. Do not park at Trúc Orient Express Restaurant or the Post Office or you might receive a ticket.

Visit Amici Berkshires for dinner before the show and with your ticket receive 10% off your meal.

All sales are final – The Foundry is unable to make any returns or exchanges.