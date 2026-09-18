Autumn Harvest Luncheon
Autumn Harvest Luncheon
Revival of an annual tradition, the Autumn Harvest Luncheon, sponsored by the Friends of Cohoes Public Library, honors Beth Slezak, Director of Cohoes Senior Citizens & features speaker Phil Bayly, ex-anchorman & mystery author. Cost is $40 for a buffet catered by Deacon Blues. Cash bar will be provided by the Ukrainian American Club, 1 Pulaski Ave, Cohoes. Reservation forms are available at Cohoes Public Library, on their website or call Linda Cotch 51-469-9026. Reservations close 10/15.
Ukrainian American Citizens Club
$40.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Friends of the Cohoes Public Library
518-469-9026
FriendsofCohoesPublic@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
akoschni@yahoo.com
Ukrainian American Citizens Club
1 Pulaski AvenueCohoes, New York 12047
518-469-9026
friendsofCohoesPublic@gmail.com