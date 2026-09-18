Revival of an annual tradition, the Autumn Harvest Luncheon, sponsored by the Friends of Cohoes Public Library, honors Beth Slezak, Director of Cohoes Senior Citizens & features speaker Phil Bayly, ex-anchorman & mystery author. Cost is $40 for a buffet catered by Deacon Blues. Cash bar will be provided by the Ukrainian American Club, 1 Pulaski Ave, Cohoes. Reservation forms are available at Cohoes Public Library, on their website or call Linda Cotch 51-469-9026. Reservations close 10/15.