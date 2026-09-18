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Autumn Harvest Luncheon

Autumn Harvest Luncheon

Revival of an annual tradition, the Autumn Harvest Luncheon, sponsored by the Friends of Cohoes Public Library, honors Beth Slezak, Director of Cohoes Senior Citizens & features speaker Phil Bayly, ex-anchorman & mystery author. Cost is $40 for a buffet catered by Deacon Blues. Cash bar will be provided by the Ukrainian American Club, 1 Pulaski Ave, Cohoes. Reservation forms are available at Cohoes Public Library, on their website or call Linda Cotch 51-469-9026. Reservations close 10/15.

Ukrainian American Citizens Club
$40.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 1 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Friends of the Cohoes Public Library
518-469-9026
FriendsofCohoesPublic@gmail.com
www.CohoesPublicLibrary.org

Artist Group Info

akoschni@yahoo.com
Mystery Book club
Ukrainian American Citizens Club
1 Pulaski Avenue
Cohoes, New York 12047
518-469-9026
friendsofCohoesPublic@gmail.com
www.CohoesPublicLibrary.org