Author Talk with Heather A. Campbell

The Friends of the West Stockbridge Library invite you to join celebrated local author Heather A.Campbell for an entertaining and heartfelt conversation inspired by her book, "Good Is Amazing: Stop Overstriving and Celebrate Being Enough!" In a world that constantly tells us it’s all about more, better, best, Heather asks: What if a life that is healthy, connected, purposeful, and joyful is already an amazing accomplishment? Through funny and relatable stories, Heather invites us to rethink success, quiet the inner critic, recognize the good we are already creating, and make more room for what matters.

Come for the stories, laughter, and conversation. Leave with permission to give yourself and those you love, credit and perhaps a better idea of how to celebrate being good enough.

Free and open to all.

