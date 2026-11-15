Could those antiques sitting in your closet be an untouched gold mine?

Come find out at Antique Appraisal Day.

Join us on December 6 from 10am-4pm at the Beacon Veterans Memorial Building, 413 Main Street, Beacon, NY.

Proceeds from this event will benefit the Veterans Organizations of Beacon, NY.

Astor Galleries' team of experts will appraise all types of Antiques, Collectibles and Vintage Items.

No appointments necessary, guests will be seen on a first come, first serve basis. Items will be appraised for just $10 each, or $25 for 3 items, with a limit of 6 items.

By popular demand Qualified Consignments will be accepted plus, we are buying Gold, Silver, Fine Jewelry, Watches and Scrap. Free one-on-one evaluations, and no-obligation offers. If you decide to accept, you will receive immediate payment. Take advantage of the record high prices for Gold and Silver. (Please note: we do not purchase items we have formally appraised.)

For more information email info@astorgalleries.com, or call 800-784-7876.

Source: https://www.astorgalleries.com/appraisal-days