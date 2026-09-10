Annual Super Garage Sale

Looking for a practical item or a special gift for yourself or a friend? Select from a wide array of vintage and newer items displayed in our beautiful Gilded Age home. Proceeds benefit The Woman's Club of Albany, a non-profit founded in 1910 to improve conditions for women and children in Albany. Today, the WCA supports other Capital Region non-profits that provide services to women and children. Please note: The second floor of our house is not currently ADA accessible.