An Evening with Afropop Worldwide includes the film Festival in the Desert: The Tent Sessions (Timbuktu, Mali) shown at The Orpheum's Mark Theater (around the corner) followed by a concert at The Local with the amazing Mandingo Ambassadors and West African food available to purchase by Cafe Drake.

4:45pm doors open at The Orpheum's Mark Theater (around the corner at 156 Main St)

5:00pm talk with filmmakers followed by film

6pm doors open at The Local (around the corner); West African food is available to purchase

7pm concert with Mandingo Ambassadors at The Local

Each ticket covers film and performance

West African food by Cafe Drake will be available to purchase at The Local plus beer, wine, sake, refreshments are available

ADA notes: The Mark Theater at The Orpheum is not wheelchair accessible. The Local is wheelchair accessible. If you require ADA access at The Local, please let us know 24 hours in advance by emailing: thelocalsaugerties@gmail.com or call us to coordinate 845-247-5078

--- FAQ on tickets, seating, students, photography/video, parking, ADA and more can be found at TheLocalSaugerties.com

A collaboration between Upstate Films, Afropop Worldwide and The Local

