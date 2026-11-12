Festival Celebration Choir, a multi-faith community choir, will present All is Calm, All is Bright on Sunday, December 13, 3:00 pm at the Macedonia Baptist Church, 26 Wilson Ave., Albany 12205.

In song and word, the chorus will recreate the atmosphere of peace and goodwill experienced by the soldiers in the trenches at a time known as the Christmas Truce of 1914. Readings from German, French and British soldiers writing about their experiences during the truce and the chorus will present musical selections that set the mood and comment on the event. The audience will participate in carols sung by the soldiers during the truce.

The second half of the concert will feature, Peace, a gospel-flavored work by Joel Raney incorporating scriptural narration and carols sung in varied arrangements from jazz to gospel to calypso. The piece will be accompanied by Daniel White, piano; Randy Jennings, bass; and Michael Atchley, percussion. The choir’s Artistic Director is Julie Panke.

Tickets, available at the door are $20 with children under 12 free. For more information visit festivalcelebrationchoir.org

