A Music History Double Feature at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum with Tim Eriksen & Poe M. Allphin

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum presents a music history double feature

on Sunday afternoon, September 27, 2026, with a talk by musicologist Poe M. Allphin on the

musical histories at Forty Acres and in the PPH collection, followed by a concert with

Grammy-nominated ethnomusicologist, experimentalist, and legend in folk music, Tim Eriksen.

Poe M. Allphin’s talk, featuring music by Tim Eriksen, will be held in the Corn Barn at 1 p.m.,

and Tim Eriksen’s concert will take place in the Sunken Garden at 3 p.m.

This double feature combines scholarship and performance to explore the region’s music history,

unearthing sonic cultures of the Connecticut River Valley and New England through the material

collections at PPH, as well as through popular secular and sacred tunes of the past and present.

From the psalm tunes sung by Elizabeth Porter Phelps as a young woman and still sung today at

local shape note sings, to the history of the “guitar” played by three generations and on view at

Forty Acres today, Eriksen and Allphin’s performance and research reveals the integral role of

music in everyday life in the region, in the past as in the present.

Poe M. Allphin is a Research Fellow at the Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum, where he is

working on a multigenerational history of music in the Porter-Phelps-Huntington family and at

Forty Acres. He received his PhD in historical musicology from the CUNY Graduate Center.

Allphin’s scholarship, which appears in Resonance and Contemporary Music Review, has

previously been supported by the New England Research Fellowship Consortium and the Center

for the Humanities at CUNY.

Tim Eriksen’s music springs from fierce curiosity and radical exploration, and he is best known

as a pioneer of post punk American folk song. He received a PhD in ethnomusicology from

Wesleyan University in 2015 and has published related work on early New England music in

connection with 19th-century Abolitionism, apocalyptic religion, technology, and the birth of

science fiction. He has crafted his own distinctive, hardcore Americana sound that combines

thrilling vocals, banjo, fiddle, guitar, and bajo sexto–a Mexican acoustic bass. Using this sound,

Eriksen has transformed the American folk tradition with his unmatched interpretations of love

songs, ballads, shape-note gospel, and dance tunes from both New England and Southern

Appalachia. Along with his extensive performance career, Eriksen is a prolific educator and

regularly teaches workshops on American music history, shape-note harmony, ballad singing,

and instrumental accompaniment. Eriksen is also the founder of the world’s largest Sacred Harp

singing convention in Northampton, MA: the Western Massachusetts Sacred Harp Convention.

Above all, Eriksen’s work, in both performance and education, is an investigation into the human

experience and an unapologetic expression of its truths.

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum is located at 130 River Drive, Route 47, Hadley, MA 01035.

The research talk is free. Concert admission is $12, $2 for children 16 and under. The museum and its grounds are a smoke-free

site. For further information please call (413) 584-4699 or view www.pphmuseum.org.

The Porter-Phelps Huntington Museum sits on ancestral Nonotuck lands. The House was built

in 1752 by Moses and Elizabeth Porter and was central to the 600-acre farmstead known as

“Forty Acres.” Today, the 114 acre property is “Forty Acres and Its Skirts”, a National Register

of Historic Places district that includes the PPH museum and homestead, and neighboring Phelps

farm, surrounded by protected farmland, forest, and river frontage. The Museum contains a

collection of the belongings of seven generations of one extended Hadley family, and portrays

the activities of family members, enslaved people, artisans, household servants, and farm

laborers who made "Forty Acres" an important social and commercial link in local, regional and

national cultural and economic networks. The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Family Papers, one of

the largest collections of family papers in the country, are now housed at Special Collections &

University Archives at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

The Porter-Phelps-Huntington Museum is located at 130 River Drive, Hadley, MA, on Route 47

just two miles north of the junction of Routes 9 and 47 North in Hadley. (413) 584-4699

www.pphmuseum.org