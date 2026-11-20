**Rediscover the Ghost Story at the Heart of a Beloved Christmas Tradition!**

This holiday season, Bridge Street Theatre presents Charles Dickens’s original *A Christmas Carol* – not an adaptation – in an immersive theatrical telling of the classic Victorian ghost story, running December 10–20, 2026, in Catskill, NY.

On a haunted Christmas Eve, the miser Ebenezer Scrooge is visited by a series of supernatural spirits who confront him with eerie visions of the past, present, and future. As he revisits his memories, witnesses the lives of those around him, and confronts the consequences of his choices, Scrooge discovers the possibility of redemption and a renewed outlook on life.

Bridge Street Theatre Artistic Director Mark Perry performs all 39 characters in Dickens’s story, bringing its ghosts, heroes, and holiday revelers vividly to life through the author’s own words.

In a special appearance, local artist Carmen Borgia creates live Foley sound effects onstage. Ghostly knocks, rattling chains, windswept nights, and other eerie sounds are conjured in real time, allowing audiences to experience the artistry of theatrical sound-making as the story unfolds.

Adding another dimension to the production are projections of nearly 100 watercolor illustrations by acclaimed Irish artist PJ Lynch. These paintings bring the characters, settings, and supernatural atmosphere of Dickens’s Victorian world into the theatrical experience.

First published in 1843, Dickens’s enduring story has captivated generations with its themes of generosity, compassion, humanity, and the possibility of personal transformation. Bridge Street Theatre invites audiences to rediscover its haunting atmosphere, warmth, and humor in a presentation that celebrates the power of storytelling.

The production features lighting design by Jo Averill-Snell and stage management by Carson Borst.

**PERFORMANCES**

December 10–20, 2026

Thursdays–Saturdays at 7:00 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Bridge Street Theatre

44 West Bridge Street

Catskill, NY 12414

**TICKETS**

Adults: $30 in advance / $35 at the door

Students: $15 in advance

Tickets and additional information:

https://bridgest.org/a-christmas-carol-in-prose-being-a-ghost-story-of-christmas-written-by-mr-charles-dickens/