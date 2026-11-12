Immerse yourself in the glowing warmth of an ancient winter. A Celtic Wintertide captures the atmospheric, celebratory, and sacred sounds that once echoed through the stone chapels, castles, and firesides of early England, Scotland, and Ireland. The concert, performed by the award-winning chorus Crescendo, seamlessly weaves together historic choral masterworks—including William Byrd’s breathtaking O Magnum Mysterium and Thomas Ravenscroft’s haunting 1611 carol Remember, O Thou Man, and the monumental, soaring Gothic grandeur of the 10-voice Gloria from Robert Carver’s Missa Dum Sacrum Mysterium—with comforting instrumental interludes like courtly English dance tunes and solemn Scottish laments. The program also features brilliant contemporary arrangements of beloved melodies, including Michael McGlynn’s lush setting of Greensleeves and the cheerful melody of The Holly and the Ivy and other well-known carols.

*Please note that First Presbyterian Church is a historic building with stair-only walking access to the performance space.

For more information and tickets, please visit https://crescendomusic.org/.