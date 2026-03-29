© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The new WAMC app is available to download on iOS and Android! Click here to learn more.

8th International Conference On Nursing Education, Midwifery & Healthcare

8th International Conference On Nursing Education, Midwifery & Healthcare

8th International Conference On Nursing Education, Midwifery & Healthcare
nurses, researchers, educators, clinicians, academicians, healthcare professionals, policymakers, and industry experts from around the world to London, United Kingdom, on June 22–23, 2027. This premier international conference provides a global platform to explore the latest advancements in nursing education, clinical practice, healthcare innovation, and patient care through keynote lectures, scientific sessions, poster presentations, workshops, panel discussions, and networking opportunities. The scientific program covers a wide range of topics including Nursing Education, Clinical Nursing, Critical Care, Community Health Nursing, Pediatric Nursing, Women's Health, Mental Health, Geriatric Nursing, Nursing Leadership, Patient Safety, Digital Health, Evidence-Based Practice, Public Health, Advanced Nursing Practice, and Global Healthcare.
For more information: https://nursingeducationconferences.org/

Hotel Hendricks
799$
09:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 22 Jun 2027
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

intelli global conferences
01470916688
nursingcare@intellimeetings.org
Intelli Global Conferences

Artist Group Info

mounisha nandivada
nursingcare@intellimeetings.org
Intelli Global Conferences
Hotel Hendricks
25 W 38th Street
New York, New York 10018
https://www.rockstarspirit.com/events