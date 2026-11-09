67th Festival of Lessons & Carols

The Hotchkiss Chorus presents the 67th annual Festival of Lessons & Carols on Sunday, December 6, at 7:00 p.m. in the Hotchkiss Chapel. This beloved holiday tradition features an evening of beautiful choral music, including classic a cappella carols and contemporary works by English and American composers. Led by faculty member Jack Brown, with Joe Rose on the Chapel organ and Chaplain Jason Larson leading the service, the program also invites audience members to join in singing traditional carols. The evening concludes with the cherished candlelight singing of “Silent Night.”

Free and open to the public. All are welcome, and guests are encouraged to arrive early to ensure seating.