Heart Congress 2027, the 5th International Conference on Heart and Cardiovascular Diseases, will be held in Paris, France on April 22-23, 2027, bringing together a global community of experts dedicated to advancing cardiovascular science and patient care.

Organized under the theme “Transforming Cardiovascular Care: Bridging Innovation, Research, and Clinical Excellence,” the conference provides a multidisciplinary platform for cardiologists, cardiovascular surgeons, clinical researchers, healthcare professionals, academicians, medical students, and industry leaders to share research and discuss evolving trends in cardiovascular medicine.

The scientific program covers a wide spectrum of cardiovascular disciplines, including interventional cardiology, cardiac imaging, electrophysiology, heart failure management, preventive cardiology, vascular medicine, pediatric cardiology, hypertension, coronary artery disease, structural heart interventions, cardiovascular pharmacology, cardiometabolic disorders, precision medicine, digital health, and artificial intelligence applications in cardiology.

