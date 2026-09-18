2026 Shaker Holiday Market
2026 Shaker Holiday Market
Our traditional Holiday Fair promotes the holiday spirit with regional artisans featuring handmade pottery, jewelry, fiber, artisan foods and much more!
All inside our historic 1848 Meeting House.
Choose unique gifts for your loved ones while helping support local businesses this holiday season.
October 13th through December 18th
Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm
Closed Mondays
Admission is free, donations welcome!
Shaker Heritage Society
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Dec 18, 2026.
Event Supported By
Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House RoadAlbany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org