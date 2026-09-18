2026 Shaker Holiday Market

Our traditional Holiday Fair promotes the holiday spirit with regional artisans featuring handmade pottery, jewelry, fiber, artisan foods and much more!

All inside our historic 1848 Meeting House.

Choose unique gifts for your loved ones while helping support local businesses this holiday season.

October 13th through December 18th

Tuesdays through Sundays from 10 am to 4 pm

Closed Mondays

Admission is free, donations welcome!