12/19/26 6pm-8pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @The Eleven at Lark Hall, Albany, NY
12/19/26 6pm-8pm TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) @The Eleven at Lark Hall, Albany, NY
Saturday, December 19, 2026
6pm - 8pm
The Eleven at Lark Hall Present:
TV Doctors (featuring Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer)
Location: The Eleven at Lark Hall, 262 Lark St., Albany, NY
Free to attend
TV Doctors are an experimental instrumental trio based in Albany, NY, known for genre-bending improvised music that blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and prog. Comprised of Josh Witmer (guitar), Evan Conway (bass), and Bob Morris (drums), they are active in the Capital District scene recently performing Alive @ 5 in 2025, several festivals and coming back to play once again at The Eleven at Lark Hall 6pm - 8pm.
TV Doctors are 2024 & 2026 Eddie Award Winners:
Best Capital Region Jam
FREE to Attend
Follow TV Doctors on all social media platforms.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVDoctorsBand
Bandcamp: https://tvdoctors.bandcamp.com
Instagram: instagram.com/tvdoctors
Linkedin: linkedin.com/T.V.DoctorsBand
Twitter: https://x.com/TVDoctors_Band
Blue Sky: bsky.app/profile/tvdoctorsband.bsky.social
Thank you for your continued support of live music / venues