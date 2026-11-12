Saturday, December 19, 2026

6pm - 8pm

The Eleven at Lark Hall Present:

TV Doctors (featuring Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer)

Location: The Eleven at Lark Hall, 262 Lark St., Albany, NY

Free to attend

TV Doctors are an experimental instrumental trio based in Albany, NY, known for genre-bending improvised music that blends psychedelic rock, funk, jazz, and prog. Comprised of Josh Witmer (guitar), Evan Conway (bass), and Bob Morris (drums), they are active in the Capital District scene recently performing Alive @ 5 in 2025, several festivals and coming back to play once again at The Eleven at Lark Hall 6pm - 8pm.

TV Doctors are 2024 & 2026 Eddie Award Winners:

Best Capital Region Jam

FREE to Attend

Follow TV Doctors on all social media platforms.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TVDoctorsBand

Bandcamp: https://tvdoctors.bandcamp.com

Instagram: instagram.com/tvdoctors

Linkedin: linkedin.com/T.V.DoctorsBand

Twitter: https://x.com/TVDoctors_Band

Blue Sky: bsky.app/profile/tvdoctorsband.bsky.social

Thank you for your continued support of live music / venues