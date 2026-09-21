10/25/26 2pm-5pm GE Theatre at Proctors Presents: Asbury Shorts USA World's BEST Short Films

Asbury Shorts International Film Concert

with Guest Host Richard Lovrich

Special Guest Filmmaker: Sarah Bachinger

Sunday, October 25, 2026

2:00 pm

GE Theatre at Proctors

432 State Street

Schenectady, New York 12305

Tickets: $20 General Admission / $15 Students

https://secure.proctorscollaborative.org/.../asbury...

Information: atproctors.org

PROCTORS in Partnership with Film Schenectady presents

ASBURY SHORTS USA

“An Afternoon of the World’s Best Short Films”

CELEBRATING THEIR 45th ANNIVERSARY

An Asbury Short Film Concert is a fun fast-paced highly entertaining line up of films from the past and present, including international festival hits from around the world.

Enjoy an afternoon of the best in short film comedy, drama, documentary and animated shorts all in one sitting without awards, panel discussions or the dreaded Q&A’s!

Asbury Shorts Special Guest Filmmaker: Sarah Bachinger

Guest Host: Richard Lovrich

$20 – General Admission

$15 – Students

No Select Seating