10/25/26 2pm-5pm GE Theatre at Proctors Presents: Asbury Shorts USA World's BEST Short Films
10/25/26 2pm-5pm GE Theatre at Proctors Presents: Asbury Shorts USA World's BEST Short Films
Asbury Shorts International Film Concert
with Guest Host Richard Lovrich
Special Guest Filmmaker: Sarah Bachinger
Sunday, October 25, 2026
2:00 pm
GE Theatre at Proctors
432 State Street
Schenectady, New York 12305
Tickets: $20 General Admission / $15 Students
https://secure.proctorscollaborative.org/.../asbury...
Information: atproctors.org
PROCTORS in Partnership with Film Schenectady presents
ASBURY SHORTS USA
“An Afternoon of the World’s Best Short Films”
CELEBRATING THEIR 45th ANNIVERSARY
An Asbury Short Film Concert is a fun fast-paced highly entertaining line up of films from the past and present, including international festival hits from around the world.
Enjoy an afternoon of the best in short film comedy, drama, documentary and animated shorts all in one sitting without awards, panel discussions or the dreaded Q&A’s!
Asbury Shorts Special Guest Filmmaker: Sarah Bachinger
Guest Host: Richard Lovrich
$20 – General Admission
$15 – Students
No Select Seating