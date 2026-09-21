10/24/26 AND 10/25/26 TV Doctors (Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) 1pm-2pm AND 3pm-4pm BOTH DAYS @Indian Ladder Farms & Cidery - OysterFEST

Live Music by: TV Doctors BOTH DAYS 1pm-2pm AND 3pm-4pm

Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery OysterFEST

Saturday, October 24, 2026

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

AND

Sunday, October, 25, 2026

12:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery OysterFEST

342 Altamont Avenue

Altamont, New York

FREE Admission

The Tall Mutha Shucka will be back at Indian Ladder Farms Cidery and Brewery on October 24 & 25 for OysterFEST!

What to expect: freshly shucked blue point oysters, specialty beverages, local vendors, wood-fired pizza by DeFazio's Pizzeria and more! The best part, admission is freeeeee!

TV Doctors (featuring: Evan Conway, Bob Morris, Josh Witmer) will be playing their music BOTH DAYS Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm - 2:00 pm AND 3:00 pm - 4:00 pm

“TV Doctors are an experimental instrumental trio from Upstate NY. Comprised of veteran musicians who’ve worked for years in the Capital District and beyond, they came together to form a new group dedicated to leaving convention behind and exploring new improvisational spaces. Veering between psychedelic rock, funk, soul, surf, jazz, prog, ambient, electronica, and film/tv music, the trio is on a mission to create new and exciting sounds and engage adventurous listeners.”

Specialty beers and cider brewed for this event:

TALL MUTHA SHUCKA

Oyster Stout at 6.6% ABV

Collaboration with the “Tall Mutha Shucka” aka Keenan Boyle who is an oyster farmer on Long Island. We used 6.5kgs of fresh oysters from Maris Stella Blue Points in this chocolaty earthy stout. Made with Pale, Munich & German dark malts. Hopped with our Centennial & Crystal hops & NYS Oysters.

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GOLDEN MOLLUSK

Mollusk IPA at 7.6% ABV

IPA made with Oyster shells from North Fork Oyster Co and hopped with Citra & Anchovy.

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COAST

Tart Cider at 7.2% ABV

A tart hard cider made with lemon zest, thyme and a hint of sea salt. The lemon aroma and light mineral character from the sea salt bring you right to the ocean. It pairs perfectly with oysters and seafood.

Are you ready for a shuckin' good time?!

https://www.indianladderfarms.com/oysterfest

https://tvdoctors.bandcamp.com