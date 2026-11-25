On a recent Tuesday, I awoke from a restless sleep and proceeded to the details of my daily work as a rabbi. As I drove out of my garage, I tried to push away the sadness and anger I was feeling over a recent torrent of pastoral crises and emergencies that are the all-too-common reality for spiritual leaders. I wanted to wrap myself in a carapace of quotidian distraction that would keep me numb and dumb.

My schedule for the day brimmed with visits to various nursing homes, assisted living facilities and retirement villages. Time with my congregants who live in these places is well spent; each visit relieves a person of his loneliness or reassures her she isn’t forgotten. Yet the routine is mostly a worn one: a brief check-in about the person’s woes, a blessing and bidding a farewell. I anticipated with some relief the usual monotonous diversion to come.

I stopped in to say hello to an older woman I have known since her son and I attended college together over 40 years ago. I remember the day that her husband, my friend’s father, died when we were no more than 20, and she became a widow faced with raising her three children. Now, we were dedicating her new apartment by hanging a mezuzah, a doorpost parchment that marks a new Jewish home. When we finished the ceremony, I asked her how her transition to her new home was going. Rather than answer my question, she shared with me briefly an impromptu prayer of thanks for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, all dispersed throughout the world, all united in fierce dedication to her. After considering the trajectory of her life over more than 90 years, she proclaimed to me almost mantra-like, “Let me tell you, when people ask me what I’m feeling, I answer them simply, ‘gratitude, gratitude, gratitude.’”

I left her to pay a shivah visit to another older member of my community whose second wife had died the week before and whose first wife I had buried years ago. Shivah, the Hebrew word for seven, is a week in which a bereaved person withdraws in isolation from the community, but the community then goes to him or her to provide love and support. The ideal social dynamic of shivah entails sitting in silence with the mourner until that person breaks the silence with stories about the person who died. We sat together as the man told me about both his wives, two women I had come to know well. Toward the end of the visit, he said to me, “Rabbi, there are men who never find one wonderful spouse. I was blessed to find two.”

From there, I visited another older man, an inpatient in a rehabilitation facility. I have known his family for more than three decades, so we had a lot about which to reminisce. Though he is much sicker and more disabled than in past decades, he recalled clear and undimmed memories of raising his large extended family who surround him regularly. He admitted to me gratefully how lucky he’d been over more than eight decades, then he quickly turned our discussion to my impending retirement at the end of June. “Rabbi,” he said quietly, “We are grateful to you as a family and as a synagogue. The relationships you’ve formed, the influence you’ve had; they’ve made a significant difference to so many people.”

These brief visits formed a surprisingly joyous story arc for me that defied predictable routine. Each of these people I visited has experienced suffering and loss.Yet their reflections upon their lives elicited genuine gratitude, not because they were perfect but because they were purposeful. I’ve been thinking a lot recently about the six-decade trajectory of my own life; how easy it is, at times, for me to be seduced by the small voice of misplaced, grasping desire. When I’m physically or emotionally exhausted, it whispers into my ear: “How do you know you didn’t miss out on a better, different life?”

Certainly, I can imagine numerous choices I could have made that would have yielded me a different life. These older congregants were my teachers who reminded me to connect all the points of the life I’ve actually lived; to see in its grand breadth the total picture which reveals my story - as a person and as a rabbi - as one of imperfect yet beautiful blessings.

Each of us chooses and is handed circumstances that bring us pain and pleasure, achievement and anguish. At times we can and must change courses to live our best lives. Too often, the paths behind us can’t be retraced; we are who we’ve become. Yet on that gratitude Tuesday, my teachers showed me that there are three choices which we never relinquish. We can view what we’ve become with nothing more than regret. We can view it exclusively with resentment. Or we can reflect thankfully upon our pock-marked, diamond-studded histories and rejoice.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Dan Ornstein is the rabbi of Congregation Ohav Shalom and a writer living in Albany. Check out his writings at www.danornstein.com

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

