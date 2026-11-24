When people ask me why someone should become a nurse today, I often answer with a story - my own.

More than 25 years ago, I entered healthcare as a practical nurse. At the time, I could not have imagined where that first step would lead. Over the years, I advanced from licensed practical nurse to registered nurse, became a nurse practitioner, and eventually moved into nursing education and academic leadership.

Each step was made possible through education, mentorship, and a profession that continually creates opportunities to learn, grow, and serve.

Yet through every role and professional milestone, one thing has remained constant: nursing is ultimately about people.

Throughout my career, I have cared for patients in hospitals, long-term care facilities, specialty clinics, and community settings. I have witnessed some of the best moments of people's lives and some of their most difficult. I have held the hands of frightened patients, helped families navigate challenging decisions, and celebrated recoveries that once seemed uncertain.

Those experiences taught me that nursing is more than a job. It is a commitment to being present when another human being needs you most.

Today, healthcare is changing rapidly. Technology is transforming how we diagnose, communicate, monitor, and deliver care.

Despite these changes, the need for nurses remains constant.

Nurses are often the bridge between medical science and human understanding.

We educate, advocate, coordinate, lead, and care. We help patients understand complicated diagnoses, navigate healthcare systems, and make informed decisions about their health.

Technology will continue to transform healthcare, but it cannot replace the compassion, clinical judgment, and human connection at the heart of nursing.

As a nursing educator, I witness nursing's impact from another perspective.

Every year, I meet students from different backgrounds and life experiences. Watching those students discover their potential is among the greatest rewards of my career.

There is a moment during a student's early clinical experiences when something begins to change. Perhaps they comfort an anxious patient, recognize a subtle change in someone's condition, or find the right words to reassure a worried family member.

Suddenly, they are no longer simply learning how to become a nurse.

They are beginning to see themselves as one.

That transformation matters because healthcare's future depends on the nurses we prepare today.

We need compassionate professionals prepared to deliver excellent care, lead innovation, address health disparities, and improve outcomes. We need nurses who reflect the diverse communities they serve and who demonstrate curiosity, resilience, and a commitment to lifelong learning.

Equally important, we must create opportunities for individuals to enter and advance within the profession.

Talent, compassion, and potential exist everywhere. Unfortunately, opportunities to develop them do not.

As educators and healthcare leaders, we have a responsibility to remove barriers, support student success, and create pathways that allow individuals to achieve their potential.

Nursing has challenged, inspired, and shaped every stage of my professional life.

More than 25 years after beginning my nursing journey, I remain convinced of the extraordinary value of this profession.

For anyone considering nursing, my message is simple: If you want a career where you can make a meaningful difference, continue learning, embrace new opportunities, and positively influence the lives of others, nursing offers that possibility.

Because nursing is more than a career.

It is a pathway to purpose.

Brian Pervis, DNP, is a family nurse practitioner and experienced leader in nursing education and health care. As the department chair at Excelsior University’s School of Nursing, Pervis oversees academic programs and fosters innovative approaches to nursing education.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.