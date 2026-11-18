Whenever I tell people that I attend Albany High School, I am usually met with a look of sympathy. I typically hear questions like “How many fights do you see in a month?” or “Oh my god, how is it?”

Over the years, Albany High School has attracted negative media coverage, often making the public forget about the positive experiences and opportunities that exist within those same walls.

Yes, Albany has its share of violence and challenges, but there is so much more to our school than what makes the news. As a senior at Albany High School, I have witnessed my fair share of conflict, but I have also experienced an incredible sense of community that often goes unnoticed. I have met amazing staff members and students who have challenged me academically and encouraged me to grow. I have developed leadership skills, built meaningful relationships, and discovered the importance of giving back. One of the most meaningful experiences I will carry with me beyond high school is the DoGooders Club.

I'm often asked why I started this club. The truth is, I have always wanted to do something impactful. Whether it was a small impact or a large impact, I wanted to do something that would leave my school better than I found it, because that's what I have always been taught. I wanted to help create an environment where everyone could come together and make a real difference within our community.

So, next came the how. I spent all of spring 2026 touring colleges and universities throughout the Northeast. My close friend and I toured campuses in Boston where we were met with numerous student examples of “Passion Projects” such as nonprofits and mentorship programs. We found them quite beautiful. Later in that same trip, we were sitting on a mattress at our Airbnb watching TikTok when we came across a lady and her family packing bags for homeless people. We thought this was such a great idea and started brainstorming ideas we could do around the community.

Soon after our trip, I was walking into Albany High when I was met by Officer Schuler picking up trash with a Home Depot bucket and a trash grabber. I asked if he needed any help, he replied enthusiastically saying that he would love help. The following Wednesday at 7:30 a.m. two of my peers and I helped Officer Schuler for about an hour outside the Albany High campus. After that first day, our group grew and grew. In a few short months, the DoGooders had 50 members and now there are more than 90 of us.

Many people know the DoGooders for our trash pick-ups and pinks vests. We can be seen outside the Albany High School campus almost every Wednesday in the spring/fall in our bright pink vests. Since trash pick-ups are a great example of the work we do, we aren't limited to just that. As we have grown, many organizations have reached out to us asking for our help such as with the Regional Food Bank and The North Albany American Legion Post. We also dedicate our time to community causes such as packing food for homeless shelters and raising money for the American Cancer Society.

This club has been one of the most rewarding experiences of my high school career. What began as a small idea, blossomed into a project that has enabled me to grow as a leader, connect with so many new faces, and see firsthand how much impact a group of people can make when they come together.

One of my proudest moments in this club was being recognized by the Board of Education. This was incredibly meaningful to me because it showed that our impact was traveling and that we really are “Doing Good.” All of the hours and dedication we have put into this have paid off. One of the best things about the DoGooders Club is that the work is never finished. There will always be someone who needs help or a community that needs support. As we continue to grow, we can reach more people, raise awareness about important issues nationwide, and continue making a difference. There is always more good to be done.

Maeve Stein is a senior at Albany High School. She is passionate about community service and creating opportunities to shine a light on the ways students are bringing positive change at her school and beyond.



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