Commentary: Proposed Albany data center's property value drastically dropped. Why?

Have you heard about the proposed data center at the Kenwood commons property in Albany? If so, you may want to listen. I attended a public tour of the Kenwood property in Albany where representatives of the development firm, the EKG Group, provided detailed plans to turn the Kenwood site into a 250,000-square-foot hyper-scale data center. The tour took place on Oct. 1.



I paid close attention and took notes on what the developers were saying, and what questions they were struggling to answer from residents.

The most significant thing that jumped out to me was when the developers disclosed that they had negotiated a deal with the city of Albany to reduce the assessed value of the Kenwood property from $18 million to just $3 million.



At the tour, Michael-Henry Elghanian, a representative of the EKG Group said that the original $18 million property value assessment was, “the single biggest prohibitive factor to any developer doing a project here.” This, he said, would have led to approximately $1.8 million in yearly property taxes.



The developers added that the property's assessed land value to $3 million was fixed through the year 2031. Meaning the value of the property will not go up until 2031.

"I'm happy to say that we came to a settlement with the city," said Elghanian. The developers argued that the revised assessment more accurately reflected the property's fair market value. Elghanian explained that the settlement provided greater financial predictability, particularly regarding the developers' cash flow and ability to advance the project.

Upon further research, I was able to get a copy of the legal settlement between Guild Ventures/EKG Group and the City of Albany's Assessor, the city’s department that makes property value assessments. In the legal settlement, though, it was reduced from $8 million to $3 million, resulting in less taxes for them to pay.

The property was previously assessed at $18 million under its former owner from Hyde Park. That changed after the 2023 fire destroyed the main chapel. After the fire, the city lowered the assessment to $3.8 million before raising it to $8.1 million for 2024 and 2025.

Lots of numbers and lots of claims. Bottom line: the settlement, filed in Albany County Supreme Court on May 27, 2026, reduced the property's 2025 assessment by approximately 65% and set a fair market value of $3 million for the Kenwood property through 2031.

But folks, the magnitude of this reduction deserves public scrutiny. Why is Albany negotiating such a substantial reduction in a developer's property assessment while middle-class families face increasing financial pressures and potential property tax increases?

On the same day of this tour, Oct. 1, Mayor Dorcey Applyrs announced a proposal to increase property taxes across the city by 15%. Meanwhile, the same city government lowered the tax burden for a multi-million dollar company.

Residents like you and me deserve to understand how this decision was reached. What methodology did the city of Albany use to determine the revised $3 million valuation? Was an independent appraisal conducted? What conditions were attached to the settlement? What are the implications for city tax revenues?

Members of No Kings Collective Albany, a group I help lead, have been trying for months to schedule meetings with members of the Albany Planning Board and Albany Common Council to discuss our concerns with the proposed data center. They have consistently rejected meeting with numerous Albany residents who are in our group, citing that there is no formal application yet.

But how does that square up with the assertion by the EKG Group that the City already made a property reassessment agreement with them? Access to a major developer is OK, but meeting with everyday residents is not? What’s going on here? Are there deals being made in the dark, without public participation? On Nov. 2, the Common Council passed a resolution prohibiting data centers under Albany’s zoning regulation. But, beyond the previously undisclosed property tax deal, I remain deeply concerned about the proposed data center itself.

We should all oppose this development because of its potential impacts on electricity rates, the environment, and the people of Albany’s South End community. Large data centers consume enormous amounts of electricity. Increased demand could contribute to higher utility costs and will increase fossil fuel generation, which is making our planet warmer. The potential environmental and economic consequences are dire.



I am calling on the city of Albany Assessment Department to release the settlement agreement, explain the revised assessment methodology, and clarify its expected fiscal impact. I am also calling on members of the Albany Common Council and the planning board to begin the process of listening to what Albany residents think about the data center today by meeting with constituents. It’s clear that this project is moving further along a lot faster than any of us previously understood.

I don’t want to hear the excuse from elected officials that “there is no application yet.”

This excuse is being used to avoid meeting with concerned citizens about the data center.

All of us deserve to meet our elected officials about this data center. This project is being pushed through right under our noses. I attended the tour to understand what the developers were proposing. What I learned convinced me that we deserve greater transparency. If ordinary residents are expected to pay their fair share, they deserve to know how the city determines what a major multi-million dollar for-profit corporation should pay.

Bryan Paz-Hernandez is a local teacher and community activist with the grassroots organization No Kings Collective Albany.

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