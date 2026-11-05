Commentary: What happens after we vote?

Election Day asks people to make choices about the future of their communities. But when ballots are cast and results are announced, another question remains:

What happens next?

For many people, civic engagement is most visible during an election. There are candidate forums, campaign signs, voter guides and reminders to get to the polls. Then Election Day passes, and public attention often shifts elsewhere.

But the decisions that affect daily life don’t stop there.

They continue in school board meetings, city council chambers, county offices, and state government. They show up in decisions about housing, education, health, transportation, public safety and resources for families.

They also continue outside of government, through the work of neighbors, community organizations, local businesses and people who recognize a need and respond to it.

During election season, a common question is whom to vote for. But there are other questions worth asking before and after Election Day: What does a particular office do? Who makes decisions about a specific issue? And how can residents make their perspectives known?

Those questions matter because government can be difficult to navigate. When something isn’t working, it’s not always clear where to go or whom to call. A city official, for example, does not have authority over a county or state decision. Knowing the difference can help residents direct their questions to the people responsible.

Community organizations can also help people understand what resources exist and how to access them. A neighborhood group may know about an upcoming meeting. A library may offer information about local services. A family-serving organization may be familiar with concerns that have not yet reached a public agenda.

This kind of connection is part of the thinking behind the Capital Region BIPOC Civic and Political Summit, a post-election gathering planned in Albany on Saturday Nov. 7. The program brings together community members, advocates, and civic leaders to discuss education, leadership, health, economic opportunity and other issues affecting the region.

The broader idea is that voting is one important form of participation, but it is not the only one.

Civic engagement can include attending a public meeting and listening. It can mean learning which level of government is responsible for an issue, asking a question, sharing information with a neighbor, or finding out what organizations are already doing in the community.

It also requires attention to the barriers that make participation difficult. A parent may not be able to attend a meeting without childcare arrangements. A resident may need information in another language, an accessible location, or a way to participate remotely. The time and format of a meeting can affect who is able to be in the room.

Participation is not limited to people who cast a ballot, either. Young people, people who are not eligible to vote, and those who did not vote still have experiences and perspectives that matter to their communities.

People will not agree on every issue or every solution. But understanding how decisions are made can give residents more ways to take part in the conversations that shape their lives.

After Election Day, anyone can start with one issue that matters to them: Learn who makes decisions about it. Find out when a public meeting takes place. Or people can talk with someone whose experience is different from their own.

A vote is a meaningful act. What happens between elections matters, too.

Tabetha Wilson, a mom, is president of the Board of Education for the City of Albany. She serves on the communications committee of the Junior League of Albany, and as a community development specialist for the New York State Department of Health.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.

