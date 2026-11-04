Commentary: Review of three early Oscar contenders

The 99th Academy Awards is still about four months away. But I've already seen three films that are surefire contenders in major categories.

Let's start with "The Debut," director Jesse Eisenberg's new comedy about Mona, a New Jersey wife and mother who decides to audition for a local musical theatre production. She eventually gets the part and is put under the microscope of the show's strict director, Jerry. Julianne Moore plays Mona - a loud, unpredictable lead character - right in line with the tone of the entire movie. She channels how the late Catherine O'Hara approached her roles in Christopher Guest comedies such as "Best in Show" and "For Your Consideration." In fact, "The Debut" feels like Eisenberg made a Guest film. It's a wacky musical theatre satire that exists in its own universe. Reality takes a backseat to an over the top, quirky atmosphere, from the way characters talk to each other, to the unusual efforts Mona takes to research her role.

Moore is already an Oscar winner, for the 2014 Alzheimer's disease drama "Still Alice." But don't be surprised if she picks-up another statuette this March. She is the current Best Actress frontrunner for her memorable performance in "The Debut." Paul Giamatti also excels as Jerry, who has similar layers to Giamatti's professor character in "The Holdovers" (a performance that should've won him an Oscar). "The Debut's” style of humor isn't my cup of tea - the jokes are obvious and Eisenberg hopes you laugh at the same one-liners and bits over and over again. But Moore is so compelling - from her facial expressions to a showcase song - that you simply can't look away. "The Debut" opens in select theaters on Dec. 11.

Here's a film now in theaters that's definitely worth your time - "Wild Horse Nine." It's from director Martin McDonagh, of "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri" and "The Banshees of Inisherin." The story - about two CIA agents on an undercover operation on Easter Island in 1973 - quickly shifts from a comedy to a drama, morphing into a very satisfying and emotional character study of Lee (played by Sam Rockwell, his best work in over a decade) and, in particular, Chris (played by John Malkovich). Malkovich is a two-time Oscar nominee, for 1984's "Places in the Heart" and 1993's "In the Line of Fire." This could be looked at as one of those "career achievement" cases, but that would actually be a bit of an insult, because Malkovich's delicate performance in "Wild Horse Nine," on its own, IS that good. The way he delivers lines like, "She's life, and I'm leaving it." ...outstanding. I can absolutely picture him on that Oscar stage.

However, he has some stiff competition. Anthony Ippolito is the real deal as Sylvester Stallone in "I Play Rocky," which is also now in theaters. The first half focuses on a young Stallone trying to make it in Hollywood in the early and mid-70s, eventually writing the screenplay for boxing drama "Rocky" in just three and a half days. He turned down hundreds of thousands of dollars so he could star in the movie. (The financiers wanted an A-lister, not an unknown.) The second half of "I Play Rocky" gets to the heart of what moviemaking is all about, capturing a genuine love of the art form and presenting the significant themes of believing in yourself and chasing your dreams. Ippolito's a knockout, and director Peter Farrelly (of "Green Book") delivers the kind of crowd pleaser that warrants Best Picture consideration. "Rocky" was a cinema game-changer and won Best Picture 50 years ago. Come March, this new Rocky may find itself in a rematch for the Best Picture championship belt. And, personally, I wouldn't bet against it.

Upstate New York Native Jackson Murphy has been reviewing films on Radio, TV, and online for more than 20 years. The Emmy winner, content producer, and author is a member of SAG-AFTRA and the Critics' Choice Association.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.