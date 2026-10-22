Commentary: No more silence

Racism is alive and well in the Capital Region, and the most recent example, which has caught both local and national attention, comes from Colonie Central High School.

For those who don’t know, there was a video shared showing white students from that high school, all boys, blatantly using the N-word with the hard “er,” repeatedly, and shared online. That video has gained national attention from a variety of online influencers.

Before anyone outside the Capital Region was talking about it, students from Colonie Central High School were outraged and demanded action from the administration.

Reportedly, 70 students participated in a walkout in protest of the racist behavior and the school administration's response - some of those students were suspended. Students then organized a second action and also planned to attend an upcoming school board meeting. Students have repeatedly said that the video is just the recorded evidence of racism, not the only racist event, and that this is not new to their experiences.

The immediate opposition to the students protesting has not been a surprise to me. Too many people are aggressively supporting the students who recorded themselves making racially offensive comments and their First Amendment right to freedom of speech while, at the same time, mocking and degrading the students who are exercising their First Amendment right to protest.

Racism is alive and well. The comments across social media platforms give a clear picture of why those students felt so comfortable saying what they did, both at the homecoming event and in the video posted online. Folks want the right to be racist without consequences. They are angry that students standing against racism are receiving support.

As someone who has spent more than 25 years of my life publicly demanding change, I know the power of bringing public awareness to injustice. As someone who is a student of the history of this country, I know the power of protest. Nothing changes when we are silent. We have to stand up and speak out. We must shine a light on the truth and demand change. Change will happen when individuals, communities, and institutions are held accountable.

Racism is alive and well, and racist remarks must never be tolerated. All children should expect that the schools they attend will be free from all hate speech and that the adults responsible for their well-being will create the change necessary for that to become a reality. Current laws, policies, and practices create the culture and environment that our children and families experience every day. Those in positions of power have a duty and responsibility to ensure all of us are treated with dignity and respect, especially inside institutions charged with providing access and opportunity for all.

Let us all find the moments and opportunities to stand against racism in all of its expressions: interpersonally, institutionally, and systemically. Let us be as brave and bold as the students across the Capital Region who are joining together with one voice and demanding accountability and change. Show up at school board meetings, city council meetings, and protests. Send emails to decision-makers. Know where those in power stand in these moments, and vote them out if they refuse to address the change that is needed.

Racism is alive and well, but it should never be tolerated.

Jamaica Miles is the cofounder and executive director of All of Us, a Black-led grassroots organization serving the greater Capital Region and beyond. She is also a member of the Schenectady City School District Board of Education.

The views expressed by commentators are solely those of the authors. They do not necessarily reflect the views of this station or its management.