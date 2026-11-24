What do New Yorkers say is their favorite Thanksgiving pie? It's not mincemeat
In the battle of the Thanksgiving pies, pumpkin reigns supreme among New Yorkers, with apple coming in second. And about a fifth of us don't eat pie AT ALL during our holiday feasts.
That's all according to the results of a statewide poll by the Siena Research Institute. That's the place that typically does polls on political races and weighty policy issues. But Tuesday, they released a poll on Thanksgiving matters.
Pollsters also found that three of four respondents will attend or host a Thanksgiving celebration, that half of them will shop on Black Friday, and that 41 percent plan to shop on Small Business Saturday.
Here's the breakdown for respondents' favorite Thanksgiving pies:
- Pumpkin – 29%
- Apple – 22%
- Sweet potato – 8%
- Pecan – 7%
- Chocolate – 2%
- Cherry, blueberry, coconut cream, and lemon – 1% for each
- Banana, peach, key lime, mincemeat, strawberry – nobody chose these as their favorites