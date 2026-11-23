New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has vetoed a bill that would’ve required artificial intelligence platforms to proactively warn users that the information they receive may be inaccurate.

In a statement explaining her decision Friday, Hochul wrote that she supports “thoughtful, smart guardrails on AI” to protect consumers. But she said the bill was too far-reaching and would have applied to artistic or expressive content that isn’t meant to be factual — possibly running afoul of federal free-speech protections.

“[This] bill takes an inflexible one-size-fits-all approach to require notifications on all generative Al systems regardless of context and in doing so, the bill may present constitutional and pragmatic challenges,” Hochul wrote.

Hochul’s veto came after trade groups representing some of the world’s most prominent tech firms — including OpenAI and Meta — lobbied against the bill, warning of possible constitutional violations . Netflix and the Motion Picture Association also lobbied the governor on the measure, according to state disclosure records.

Assemblymember Clyde Vanel and state Sen. Kirsten Gonzalez, both Queens Democrats, introduced the bill after Meta’s AI platform hallucinated sexual harassment allegations against a number of state lawmakers in 2024, including the two of them.

The state Legislature passed the measure by a near-unanimous measure earlier this year.

Had Hochul signed the bill into law, the owner, operator or licensee of a generative AI platform would have been required to “clearly and conspicuously display a notice on the system’s user interface” warning that the system’s output “may be inaccurate.”

Some AI platforms, such as ChatGPT, already do that. The New York bill would’ve required all platforms to do so. X’s Grok, for example, includes a warning in its terms and services but not directly on the screen that users see when they provide a written prompt.

Vanel said he believed that he had worked with the industry to come up with bill language that was “flexible enough to accommodate different types of platforms.” He said he’s hopeful he can work with the governor’s office to come up with some sort of compromise next year, when the state Legislature returns to Albany.

“The main thing is I hope we both agree that some sort of disclosure is important,” he said. “If we're disagreeing on the how, I can talk to the governor about that.”

Hochul has had an up-and-down relationship with AI companies.

Earlier this year, she unilaterally implemented a temporary moratorium on large-scale data centers, including those used by AI providers. She made it a key part of her reelection campaign, which came at a time when polls showed voters in New York and beyond were deeply skeptical of the facilities.

But she has not yet taken any action on a more-stringent moratorium that lawmakers approved earlier in the year, which is stridently opposed by tech firms.

Hochul has until the end of the year to sign or veto that bill.